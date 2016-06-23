Thank you for your correspondence. If your inquiry requires a response from our team you will receive a response within 24 hours.
Hello,
I would be extremely grateful if you could give my EP a listen and get back to me on your general thoughts.
Bio: Dylan Briscall is a 24 year old Singer/Songwriter from the GTA, Canada. He has loved music for as long as he can remember largely in part because of his father who passed away in 2009. He is a major inspiration for why Dylan writes and performs music. Dylan has been writing music for only 4 years and this EP is his first ever venture into studio recording. Dylan is looking to share his music with anybody who vibes with the passion and emotion behind each song.
Link to Demo: https://soundcloud.com/dylanbriscall/someone-worth-loving
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dylanbriscall/?hl=en
Cheers,
Dylan
Hi Dylan,
Upload your music so the community can listen. http://music.clichemag.com
Cliche
Dylan BriscallJune 23, 2016
