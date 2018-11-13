Top 5 Reasons You Should be Watching The Flash Season 5

Season 5 of the highly rated show The Flash has begun and it is schway.



The CW show, based on the DC Comics character, follows the story of Barry Allen, who becomes the title superhero when he’s struck by lighting one night in his lab after the explosion of a particle accelerator. Even after four season, the show still delivers and is a must-watch. Here are the top 5 reasons why you should be watching The Flash season 5.

Family

This season we are getting back to the some of the roots of the show which are legacy and heart. As Nora West-Allen invades the West-Allen family household this season, Barry and Iris have to balance being parents to an adult. This tests how strong of a marriage Barry and Iris have and what they will do to help Nora.

Nora

Jessica Parker Kennedy’s character Nora is a bubbly, determined kid who wants to impress her father. She is the same as the Barry Allen we used to see in Season 1. As we saw in the first episode, 25 years after Flash vanishes, he is still missing and Nora is determined to change the future. Nora’s energy makes you realize why we all fell in love with this show in the first place. Plus, Nora’s casting is phenomenal, she looks like she could be Grant Gustin and Candice Patton’s real-life daughter.

Killer Frost

We finally get to explore the family dynamic of Caitlin Snow and how she became Killer Frost at a young age. As we saw, Caitlin’s father faked his death so now with the help of her friends, we can explore why her father disappeared for so long. It will be interesting to see how this plays out.

Less S.T.A.R. Labs

For the last four years, it seemed like Barry Allen and his friends were always at Star Labs. Now, it’s beginning to look like Team Flash is spending less time huddled up around the cortex and actually have more time to explore different places. I’m excited to see more scenes of everyone living their lives outside of S.T.A.R. Labs.

Cicada

This year’s big bad seems to be a little different because the villain revealed himself early this year. For the last four years, the villain is introduced to the team a little later throughout the season and doesn’t reveal himself until episode 7. While Season 5 decided to showcase the villain in episode 2 with him killing a metahuman right in front of the team. Thrilled to see how Nora fits into all of this as displayed by her reaction to seeing Cicada.

The show seems to be balancing story as the season started with showing everyone’s journey this season. With Nora staying around the team, I’m interested in learning how her being here disrupts the timeline. Plus the big bad, Cicada, appears to not care about metahumans and killing them from the first episode. Now I’m excited to see what happens with his character and if he will scare Team Flash like never before. The Flash airs Tuesdays on The CW at 8/7 central.

