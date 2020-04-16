Masks

Dogs Wearing Masks for Coronavirus Protection

by Friday, April 17, 2020
dogs-wearing-masks-for-coronavirus-protection

Dogs sporting medical-grade snout masks would have turned heads 2 months ago — now it’s becoming a common sight amid the global coronavirus pandemic. These shots aren’t just from pet-crazed USA … the gallery shows dog owners all around the world…

No tags
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace to Kyle Larson, I Forgive You for N-Word Incident

Next post →

NFL's Von Miller Tests Positive for COVID-19, 'Recovering at Home'