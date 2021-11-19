Today we want to share 4 common mistakes in wedding planning to avoid. Everyone considers weddings to be one of the most memorable events in their lives. After all, it’s the celebration of unity and the beginning of a couple’s new life together. And because of this, many want this special day to be nothing less than perfect. However, not everything will be within your control, like an unexpected change in weather or catering services pulling out at the last minute.

But that’s not to say there aren’t mishaps and blunders that you’ll be able to steer clear of upfront, even with the overwhelming process of staying on top of the wedding guest list, booking vendors, selecting a menu, or choosing a suitable venue. In this guide, we’ll talk about some of the most common mistakes in wedding planning you need to avoid.

Breaking the wedding budget

While money isn’t a fun subject to talk about during the engagement process, it’s essential. Many experts agree that the first step every couple must take is to get everyone together to establish a solid budget. Unfortunately, more often than not, many get caught up in the excitement and begin booking vendors or spending money without first considering how much they can afford or willingly spend. As a result, they end up losing all their money before everything they need has been accounted for.

Don't make the same mistake and create a budget first and foremost. Make sure that you keep track of all expenditures too. It won't just allow you to find the best options but also better deals.

Overlooking your marriage license

The marriage license is one things that couples overlook when planning their wedding. And if you’re unfamiliar with it, you’ll want to start now. For example, in Pennsylvania, you can’t get legally married if your license goes past sixty days because the license is only valid for that period. Therefore, you’ll want to ensure that you get the license on a day not too far from the date of your wedding. It may not sound like a big deal but it can cause a lot of unnecessary frustration and problems down the line.

Basing your decisions on the opinions of others

Your wedding is yours. While it’s normal to ask for the advice or recommendations of others, the celebration must ultimately reflect what you want. For this reason, you must never base your decisions solely on what others think or popular trends. Instead, look to your vision of what you want out of your special day. In this way, you won’t have any regrets later on because you decided to take an approach that didn’t align with your dreams of the celebration.

Having the save-the-dates delivered too soon

It’s tempting to let everyone know about the date of your wedding, but you mustn’t send the invitations too soon. Wait until you’ve finalized everything, including the list of guests. Usually, the save-the-dates are sent seven to nine months before the date of the celebration to those you plan to invite. Doing so will ensure that no feelings are hurt.

Conclusion

The process of planning a wedding can be a trying experience. However, you can keep the process as smooth as possible by avoiding many of the mistakes that couples make. So keep yourself away from the mishaps and blunders listed above.

