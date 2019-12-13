Your ready to pop the big question but you don’t know how to choose the right engagement ring. Ah yes. This happens more than you think. Whether you’re choosing solo, together, or you’re just window shopping for the future, choosing an engagement ring that you love to wear every day can be a minefield. There’s a lot of pressure on this one purchase. Not only is it a symbol of everlasting love and devotion, but it might be the ring that makes the announcement of your engagement to far-flung friends via a social media post. It’s the thing everyone will want to look at first, and what to do if it’s too small? Below, you’ll find some helpful tips on how to make this important purchase.

Set Your Budget

Before you’ve even stepped foot into a shop, decide how much you’re willing to spend. Don’t be fooled by so-called traditions of spending however many months’ salary on a ring. Ultimately, it’s the thought and care that goes into choosing the ring rather than the amount it cost. Also, do you want to be walking about with a ring you’re afraid of losing on your finger? Far better that it’s something you both like and have spent an amount you’re comfortable on, so know your budget before you get started.

Get the Sizing Right

If you are the one proposing and you’re planning on a surprise engagement, do everything you can to avoid the cost and potential embarrassment of getting the ring size wrong. Imagine the disappointment if, at the critical moment, the ring just won’t slide onto the finger or worse, gets stuck? You might think it’s safer to go too big rather than too small, but then you run the risk of it coming off and getting lost in the first few hours of your engagement.

If it is the wrong size, all is not lost. Rings can be resized with very little effort. But, to avoid falling into this particular pitfall, there’s a few things you can do. If you’re buying a ring for a woman, try sneaking a ring she doesn’t wear very often out of her jewelry box. Preferably one that goes on the same finger as her engagement ring will. If you aren’t sure, ask one of her friends. This is another potential option if you can’t find a ring of hers. Does she have a friend or a sister who can be trusted not to spill the beans and raise the subject of ring sizes in a subtle way?

If you’re buying an engagement ring for him, the same rules still apply although there’s a possibility it might be trickier to instigate a chat about ring sizes if he’s not a jewelery-wearer. You might have to get creative and borrow a male friend who is of a similar height and build to get his finger measured.

Know the Style

When you really want to know how to choose the right engagement ring, think about who the person you’re proposing to is. A big personality who will immediately want to show off the ring? Or more understated? Look into any current jewelry they have so you can make an informed decision and make note of any style or colors that keep popping up. Having said that, an engagement ring might be completely different. Trust your gut and follow your instincts – if you keep returning to an engagement ring, then it might just be that it’s the one.

