How to Propose to a Man You Love: Ideas, Considerations and What to Say

Today we want to share some great tips for how to propose to a man you love. Is it time to take your relationship to the next level? Are you thinking about proposing to the man that you love? Congratulations! This is an exciting and nerve-wracking time, but when it’s all said and done you’ll have a lifetime of marital happiness ahead of you.

Knowing how to propose to a man can be difficult. In western culture, we mostly only have examples of how to propose to a woman. Is it different if you’re proposing to a man?

Well, not really. Just like with women, all men are different. They’re all going to have different preferences but if you know your partner well enough (and you should if you’re thinking about getting married!) you should be able to find the right answer.

Keep reading for some wedding proposal suggestions and a few things that you should keep in mind when you’re planning the big day.

Planning Ahead

When you’re thinking about the proposal, there are a few things you’ll need to consider ahead of time. Despite how the movies make it seem, proposals aren’t often simple and spontaneous events. You never see the planning that goes into them.

If you want your proposal to come together smoothly, here are some things you want to get planned out.

Are You Buying a Ring?

When it comes to proposing to women most people wouldn’t dream of not having a ring. When it comes to a marriage proposal for a man, though, it will depend on the man. Not all men will feel comfortable with jewelry, especially jewelry that’s elaborate or expensive. If you are going to buy a ring you should consider your fiancé-to-be and what style he’s going to be into.

If he’s okay with the flash and sparkle of a traditional diamond ring this is going to be a pretty straightforward process. The only thing that may be difficult is the ring size depending on how wide your partner’s fingers are.

Diamonds are a bit controversial, so see if you can buy a ring secondhand from an antique store (these can be beautiful and totally unique as well as ethical). You can also look into new ethical diamond rings that are sourced through responsible means. Learn more about ethical diamonds to see if they’re for you.

Not Into Diamonds?

There are other options outside of diamonds for your partner’s ring. There are plenty of other jewels available and your partner might prefer something colorful, maybe in his birthstone.

If jewels are out of the picture completely, consider something more subtle. Wooden rings are incredibly popular amongst men. They’re smooth and slightly more “masculine”, which some men may prefer. If you’re feeling very committed, consider a subtle tattooed band (though make sure that this is what you really want).

While it might be tempting to opt for a simple gold band, remember that your wedding bands will likely be the same and you want something different for the engagement.

What’s the Best Location?

If you’re opting for a proposal out in public, where is it going to be? Are you going to wait until you’ve gone on a vacation so you can do it in a prime travel destination or theme park? Are you going to take him to his favorite restaurant?

Maybe you’ll visit the area where you met or had your first date. Wherever it is it’s going to be special, but put some thought into it. You (hopefully) only get to do this once.

Are You Making It a Surprise?

In popular media, we always see proposals as this big surprise event where the person receiving the proposal has no idea what’s coming. In reality, it’s common for partners to discuss engagement ahead of time to avoid any unpleasant surprises. This can also help solve the ring problem as your partner can either choose his own ring or give you some ideas of what he’s going to like.

A surprise proposal is fun and exciting and the feelings that you’re both going to get out of it might be worthwhile to you. There’s a thrill that you won’t quite get from a proposal that you’ve already agreed on.

That said, if you discuss it ahead of time you can know that you’ll get a “yes” rather than being left to wonder. There’s nothing worse than a rejected proposal.

What Are You Going to Say?

There’s nothing wrong with just getting down on one knee and saying the good old fashioned “Will you marry me?”, but is that all you want to do? Many people use the proposal as a practice for their vows (even if they don’t know that that’s what’s happening). Are you going to explain why you’re proposing by listing some positive attributes and loving phrases?

Sometimes this is a bit too much and nervousness can garble the whole thing. Making it short, sweet, and to the point is good for anyone who’s feeling the nerves. If you were being proposed to, what would you want to hear? This is a good place to start.

It’s likely that your partner will catch on by the time you’re at this point and you can gauge the situation when you get there. If you know that you only have a few words to spit out before you’re too nervous to continue, keep it brief. Just also keep in mind what you would say if given the time.

How to Propose to a Man: Some Considerations

The proposal itself is a big deal but you can’t just go based on what you see on television. You need to consider what your partner is actually going to want. This is for him, not some imaginary television character, or for attention on social media. Let’s talk about what he might want.

Public or Private?

We already mentioned choosing a location, but you should know if your partner would be comfortable in public or if a private proposal is more appropriate.

Private doesn’t have to mean at home or even indoors but it can. If your partner is the type that would prefer a cozy night in with takeout and a movie, this might be as good a time as any to propose. Let’s face it, there are some benefits to already being at home when you pop the question.

You can also do this in a secluded area in “public”. Go on a nice hike and propose where you have the best view. This is also great if you decide to have a photographer.

How Does He Feel About Grand Gestures?

You’ve seen those grand proposals in front of a huge crowd of people (sometimes family and friends, sometimes strangers) but is that right for your partner?

For some people, this is perfect. If your partner loves to be the center of attention then a grand gesture might just be the right thing to do. If this is the case, you’re going to need to do significantly more planning but it’s going to be worth it.

Gather friends and family, pick the perfect location, and really go all out. These proposals are a lot of fun.

If he’s not the kind of person who likes the spotlight on him, though, consider doing something more subtle. Remember, this is for him and you don’t want to put him on the spot.

Grand proposals like this can also go south quickly. If you didn’t plan the engagement together, there’s still a small chance that he can say no. This is better without all of the bells and whistles.

Do You Want a Photographer?

A proposal isn’t about the pictures, but if you have something awesome planned it might be worthwhile to capture this special moment. There’s nothing quite like preserving the look on your partner’s face when you pop the question.

You can do this with a set up camera and a remote if you want to do it alone, or you can entrust a friend or family member with the job. The best photos, however, will come from a professional photographer who knows exactly when to get the perfect shot.

This will be costly, but you’ll have that photo forever (and let’s face it, your friends on social media will gush over it as well).

Good Luck and Congratulations!

This is hopefully one of the most exciting moments of your life and you’re almost there if you’re considering how to propose to a man.

Whether you go big and make the proposal an event or you’d rather keep it small and tight, this is going to be memorable. Don’t forget the ring (if you’re using one, that is), quell your nerves, and get ready to spend the rest of your lives together.

