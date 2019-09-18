How to Save Money on Your Non-Traditional Wedding

Who doesn’t love a good wedding? Let’s be honest, though, after we’ve been to a few, traditional weddings can seem a bit…well…boring. There’s only so many times we’re able to enjoy the same event layout, after all. So, if you want to make your upcoming wedding more original, who could blame you? But did you know that you could save money in the process? Follow our top tips to find out how you can save money on your non-traditional wedding.

Stick to your budget

Have you set a wedding budget yet? If not, you may want to. This method provides a straightforward way to save money on big projects — and weddings are no exception. Once you know where and when you’ll be marrying, you’ll have a clear idea of how much you need to spend. Having followed our saving tips, you’ll likely find that the financial forecast for your big day is far lower than you initially expected. To make sure that you stick to your budget, you and your partner could write saving incentives — either on paper or your phones — to underline the financial benefits of a low-budget big day.

Keep it small

While some people dream of huge weddings, others don’t. If you fall into the latter category, you’re in luck. It may sound obvious, but the smaller an occasion is, the cheaper it tends to be. Host an intimate affair, and you’ll be able to reduce its overall cost. Better still, with fewer guests, you won’t have to fork out for a large venue, and you can save on catering prices, too. Invite the people you care about most to your wedding, and you’ll be more likely to enjoy a personal, meaningful day. After all, it’s meant to be all about you and your partner — the two of you can invite whomever you want to!

Rent your outfit

Looking for the perfect wedding dress? Whether you’re after a classic, modern or completely original design, you may be able to find it for cheaper than you think. How? It’s simple! Rent your wedding outfit. This is a booming trend, and it’s easy to see why. Renters are able to wear the dress of their dreams for the day, at a low cost, and the lender receives money in return; it’s a win-win situation. Very often, rental services boast expert cleaning staff, meaning that you don’t have to worry about staining your dress on the big day. You can even further reduce spending by renting bridal accessories. It turns out that looking glamorous on your wedding day can be affordable!

Host a party!

As you’ve decided to go down the non-traditional wedding route, the chances are that you won’t want to book a typical venue. If you’re looking for a truly unique setting, how about your own garden? Provided it’s big enough, this could be the ideal reception space. Think about it: most of your guests will know how to get there and you won’t need to pay for your overnight accommodation or — most importantly — the venue itself. If you’re also wanting to save money on the service, you and your partner, along with a couple of witnesses, could always head to the local registry beforehand.

