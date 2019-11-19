Tying the knot soon? Here are the hottest wedding gifts for your groom. There is so much that goes into planning a wedding! From deciding the date and venue to the decor, flowers, food, cake, wedding dress…the list goes on! Well, we’re going to add another thing for you to add to your wedding ‘to-do list’ that you might not have thought about…getting a wedding gift for your groom.

Yep, your wedding day is not only about you – sorry! Your fiance spoilt you with a beautiful engagement ring (one like these manmade diamonds engagement rings!), so now it’s time for you to spoil him!

And we’re not talking about his wedding band – you need his input for that (by the way, check out these amazing diamond wedding bands). We’re talking about something special to surprise him with on your special day. Here are a few ideas:

Cufflinks

Get your groom a pair of custom-made cufflinks to match his wedding outfit. Consider getting a pair made with Ada Diamonds embedded or perhaps with a personalized engraving.

Wedding day cologne

Gift your groom with a luxurious scent for him to wear on the day. That way he can use the scent for years to come and be taken back to your wedding day. Make sure that you get a scent that he hasn’t worn before but that you know he will love.

Luxury leather goods

Nothing says class like a good quality leather accessory. Whether it’s a belt, a pair of shoes, a leather watch strap, card case or wallet. You could also gift him with a good quality leather bag, like a duffel bag or toiletry bag, for him to use on your honeymoon.

A timeless watch

Is your fiance a watch collector? If yes, then a timeless watch to add to his collection is the perfect gift. Even if he’s not a watch collector, a man can never have enough timeless watches. It’s a luxurious and thoughtful gift and a fantastic token to mark your special day.

His favorite drink

Splash out and buy him a bottle of his favorite drink to pop open with his groomsmen while they’re getting ready on your wedding day. Perhaps a bottle of Dom Perignon Vintage or a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label?

A personalized hip flask

While a hip flask is a rather traditional groom’s gift – go the extra mile and get a personalized one. You can get it engraved with your groom’s name and a personal message. Add a bottle of his favorite drink to the gift – he’ll love it!

Grooming products

If your guy is into self-care then make him a gift box filled with his favorite grooming products. From face masks to shaving balms, face oils, beard wax and hair products.

Pocket knife

Every guy could use one of these. With so many different functions, you will never have to look for a bottle opener, a pair of scissors, corkscrew or any of the other 10 tools that come with the knife again.

An adventure voucher

Just because you’re getting married doesn’t mean the fun is over. Let your man know that there will still be plenty of adventures to come. Get him a gift voucher for his favorite adventure activity – paintball, white-water rafting, scuba-diving or whatever aligns with his interests and hobbies.

Read more wedding articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay