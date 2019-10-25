Trending: Customized Weddings

More and more today the bride and groom are thinking of unique and customized weddings. This is because no two weddings are the same, as there are always elements unique to the couple and their relationship. However, there are many ways where your wedding can seem copied from another wedding you attended. The trick to making every wedding feel special would be to make it feel personalized. With customizing details wedding planning that touch on who each of you are as individuals, it will be so much fun because the personality of the couple will shine throughout the decision-making process.

If you’re planning a wedding, first of all, congratulations! We know that your big day will be the day you forever remember as a celebration of your love for each other. You can seize the opportunity to give your guests a reflection of who you are as a couple by infusing your personality into the ceremony. You can take them on a journey of how it all started, how it blossomed, and how it eventually leads to that very day.

Many will think that personalization is merely choosing a color palette for the entire ceremony, but since you’re already pouring out a lot of time and effort into planning, why not take it a step further? From personalizing wedding hashtags to customizing drinks, personalizing wedding is becoming more and more popular. To differentiate from the other’s, you need to come up with new and exciting ways.

If you’re not sure where to begin, we have consulted industry experts, such as Cathy’s Concepts, to help you get your big day one-of-a-kind.

Venue

A venue for your ceremony is one of the first and most significant steps you can take to personalize your wedding. It can be in the park where you first met, or the restaurant where you had your first date, or even the beach where you had the proposal. Choose a venue that will allow you to share your love story with everyone. It will bring back nice memories every time you visit the place, as well as if you’re going through your old wedding photos.

Paper Goods

You can also show your personality through paper goods that will be used throughout your wedding. Things like invitations, cards, ceremony programs, and essentially all stationery are opportunities to show your aesthetic taste. It can be subtle — your initials monogrammed on the corner, for example. It can also be as bold as a passport themed wedding invitation because you both love traveling and programs having a timeline of your love story.

Foods

Even if its lunch hour, brunch at the wedding, or late-night cocktails, the bride and groom should choose food that they, as a couple, enjoy eating. It can be from their favorite sit-down restaurant or the casual dinners they have at home, or it can be fine dining they enjoy together on their favorite dates. Yes, you can speak to your caterer to make you Masterchef-worthy versions of your favorite dishes for your big day.

Favors

There is no question that your ceremony will be a fun event for everyone present, but by providing your guests with one-of-a-kind custom wedding favors, you’re bringing it to a whole new level. With individualized presents you get the best of both worlds, thanking them for coming with keepsakes they will love.

It’s a fact that weddings are expensive, but it shouldn’t hinder you from personalizing your big day. There are myriad ways you can plan your wedding on a budget, but still, get the unique feel you would want. When planning your wedding, the only limit is your imagination. You can do it simple and subtle or plan it to be gregarious and bold. Either way, just keep in mind that this wedding is all about you and your significant other and that when you personalize your wedding, you’re sharing your favorite things with your favorite people.

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay