What Do We Really Remember About Weddings?

What do we really know about weddings? Everyone wants to host a wedding that stands out and sticks in the minds of their guests. Sure, you have an album full of photos and memories of your big day, but when you ask the people who attended your wedding what they remember about the day, what do you think they’ll say?

Weddings are always going to be joyous and memorable events, but there are three main things that stick out when both you and your guests recall your wedding day. If you’re in the midst of planning your big day currently, you might want to keep the points below in mind.

Weddings are naturally memorable, but what’s going to really stick out?

The Wedding Dress

The first thing people are always going to remember about your wedding day is what the bride was wearing – it’s a big debate in celebrity media, and images of the dress are posted everywhere for the whole world to see. And the same kind of principle is going to apply to your wedding. The dress is a big deal, and finding the perfect one to wear is going to be a bit of a battle.

You’re going to need to do a bit of research here. Unless you have your mother’s old wedding dress in the attic, and you’d like to wash it and have it resized for your own event, it’s going to take time to find the piece you look and feel best in. You’ll also need to find people who can alter your dress.

Most of all, you need to find your style, so you know what dresses are going to jump out to you when you see them, and which ones will look best when you go to try them on. Indeed, there’s a little quiz you can take right here to help with that! And once you’ve found your style, you’re going to need to block out a good month (if not, at least two weeks), in order to try on every single wedding dress in your style that is housed in every single wedding dress shop in your town!

The Wedding Location

Of course, where you’re hosting your wedding is going to be a big part of the memories surrounding your big day. The backdrop of such an event needs to be a magical and romantic place, and a lot of people like to hire out fancy places to ensure the photos look great and the guests all feel like they’re part of a fairytale. And if not, they like to have an actual backdrop fitted to say their vows in front of, to make sure everything looks stunning when you have the photos printed later on!

For example, a place like the D’Vine Grace Vineyard could be a very good shout for where your wedding is going to take place. After all, it’s a classical backdrop, with a lot of room for the event to be set up and the guests to take their seats. These are mainly the top three things people are looking for in a location to host their wedding, and stately homes, vineyards, and any place with a bit of white marble and tile flooring is always going to be popular. It’s what we think of when people say ‘wedding destination’!

The Wedding Cake

The wedding cake is a big part of the ceremony, and quite rightly! It’s the centerpiece of your reception, and the accompanying buffet, and everyone in attendance needs to be able to take a slice. Typically, people spend a good while trying to find the right wedding cake for them, due to quite a few factors.

They’re expensive, there are a lot of flavors out there to try, and you need to keep your guest count in mind at all times. With all these factors adding up, on average, a wedding cake costs a couple about $500. With that kind of price tag just for the cake alone, it better leave an impression!

What to Remember Yourself

There are a lot of things we could remember about weddings, and every person you invited along is going to have something different to say about the whole affair. However, if you want to create some amazing focal points along the way, keep the above parts of the process in mind. They’re easy ways to impress, and if you want to both look and feel your best on your big day, there needs to be something special about them!

