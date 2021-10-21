Today we want to talk to you about your guide to wedding stationery. A wedding boom is coming – with the vaccine rollout making it possible to see our friends and relatives again, perhaps it’s finally time to set a date for your long-awaited wedding.

If you’re still in the planning stages before getting married, don’t underestimate the importance of wedding

stationery in making sure your big day runs smoothly. With costs due to rise by £2,000 for 40% of couples due to Covid-19, you’ll also want to save money where you can.

With so many options and additional custom ideas to choose from, consider the fundamentals first.

Only the essentials

Invitations are a no-brainer: you’ll need to send them out in advance to make sure your guests know the date and location. Don’t forget to factor in the costs of sending them out, and make sure you stock up on stamps in advance.

Your invitation might also be followed by a wedding gift list. You’ll also need an order of service, and whether you’ve got a five-course dinner or an elaborate table plan to explain, why not deliver it to your guests in a folding, multi-page booklet for classy presentation?

Making sure that these items are sent out to your guests at least four months in advance will keep your wedding plans in line and hopefully reduce the stress of organising the big occasion.

The big hen parties

It’s likely that you and your spouse will be looking for one last chance to blow off some steam before the big day. With more couples getting married in 2021 due to so many postponements in 2020, you’ll need to get it booked and planned in advance.

Why not send out specific invites for your hen or stag do? Whether you’re inviting only the inner circle or all your nearest and dearest, a physical invite adds that extra bit of excitement.

Stationery for etiquette

Save the dates could be helpful, especially if you’re going to get married in the peak summer season but haven’t quite finalized your plans yet.

After your wedding, it’s courteous to send out thank you cards to your guests. If you’re short on cash after all your celebrations, you could use digital cards or simply send emails.

Some might say nothing beats the personal touch of something sent in the post, but saving your time and resources by using a printing service could improve your planning process and give your stationery that professional touch.

If you seek the help of a printing expert, you could not only save valuable time, but you could also leave your guests with an attractive and beautifully made memoir.

